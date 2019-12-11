The major US indices snap their two-day slide

Major indices close higher on the day

The major US indices not there today slide and are closing near the days highs in the process. Chair Powell's view that it would take significant and persistent inflation before the next Fed hike, gave traders the green light to take stock higher. Ahead, however, will be the US China tariffs scheduled to be hiked on December 15. That along with the UK election on the next key events for not only the US stock market but global stocks.





The final numbers are showing: