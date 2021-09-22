The market changes since the rate decision

The USD is lower in up and down trading:

A look at the strongest to weakest about 10 minutes before the FOMC decision showed the CAD as the strongest and the JPY as the weakest





Interest rates:

US rates had the longer and down -1.3 weakest point in the 10 and 30 year sector. The current yields are around those levels

US Stocks



The US stocks just ahead of the decision showed Dow industrial average up 352 points



S&P index up 41.28 points



NASDAQ index up up 116 points

the current market shows:



Dow industrial average up 461 points



S&P index up 52 points



NASDAQ index up 165 points



Spot gold was up $2.27

Spot silver was up $0.37



WTI crude oil futures was up $1.45



Bitcoin is trading up $2557 the current market price is show:

Spot gold up $9.21



Spot silver up $0.59



WTI crude oil futures up $1.59



Bitcoin up $3359



In other markets just prior to the decision :

The snapshot currently shows the same strong and weakest. The USD is now lower with large declines versus the CAD, AUD and NZD.