The market changes since the rate decision
The USD is lower in up and down trading:
A look at the strongest to weakest about 10 minutes before the FOMC decision showed the CAD as the strongest and the JPY as the weakestThe snapshot currently shows the same strong and weakest. The USD is now lower with large declines versus the CAD, AUD and NZD.
Interest rates:
US rates had the longer and down -1.3 weakest point in the 10 and 30 year sector. The current yields are around those levels
US Stocks
The US stocks just ahead of the decision showed
- Dow industrial average up 352 points
- S&P index up 41.28 points
- NASDAQ index up up 116 points
the current market shows:
In other markets just prior to the decision :
- Dow industrial average up 461 points
- S&P index up 52 points
- NASDAQ index up 165 points
- Spot gold was up $2.27
- Spot silver was up $0.37
- WTI crude oil futures was up $1.45
- Bitcoin is trading up $2557
the current market price is show:
- Spot gold up $9.21
- Spot silver up $0.59
- WTI crude oil futures up $1.59
- Bitcoin up $3359