The market continues to keep the calm so far on the session
Equities higher, dollar steady even as yields tick slightly higherEuropean equities are holding modest gains to start the session, with US futures also keeping a more positive spirit for the time being. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.8% though just off earlier highs on the day.
That said, keep an eye on the bond market as Treasury yields are starting to creep higher once again. 10-year yields are up 4 bps to 1.43% at the moment:
However, that is still keeping within the range of what we're seeing so far on the week. There have been a couple of bursts higher in yields but nothing that has rattled the market so far. If it starts to push 1.45% or higher, then perhaps we may see some spillovers.
In FX, the dollar is keeping steadier as narrower ranges continue to play out. EUR/USD touched a high of 1.2108 earlier in the session but rejected its 100-hour moving average and is trading back to 1.2080 currently.