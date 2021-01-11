The market has some soul-searching to do to start the new week

Dollar stays firmer in European morning trade so far, can it continue?

EUR/USD is trading down to fresh lows in nearly three weeks now, as price extends a drop to 1.2155 in the European session - the lowest since 23 December.





The dollar is keeping firmer across the board as it also maintains solid gains against the pound and loonie, with the latter being dragged down by weaker oil prices on the day.





The overall market mood is leaning slightly to the softer side, following a week of positive gains in equities. In a way, investors got a teaser of what to expect in risk trades this year in trading last week but that doesn't mean it is going to be that straightforward.





European equities have opened softer while US futures are pointing to a slight decline following the gains last week. It is still early in the day and the drop isn't anything notable but alongside dollar strength, it does toy a little with sentiment.





Meanwhile, the breakout in Treasury yields is also meeting a slight pause as 10-year yields linger slightly lower around 1.10% on the day.





There's nothing too extensive in the moves we're seeing so far to start the week but dollar gains in particular are the standout . Most dollar pairs now point to buyers in the greenback seizing near-term control and that is notable from a technical perspective.





The rebound in the dollar index are also something to take note:









The Bloomberg dollar index in particular is hinting at a potential double-bottom formation (for now at least) and that may see some profit-taking and retracement.





While the big picture narrative of the dollar remains arguably bleak - at least through 1H 2021 if the Fed sticks to the script - it doesn't mean we'll be moving in a straight line





But how much more can dollar extend the latest pullback? That will be something for the market to figure out as we get into the new week.



