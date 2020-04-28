The market is essentially skipping a month of oil contracts

Just only a week into the June futures contract, the focus will now start to turn towards the July futures contract instead





There is still about three weeks of trading before the official rollover to the July futures contract, but it is already the most actively traded one in the market now:









As seen above, open interest in the July contracts for both Brent and WTI are outweighing those in the June contracts already.





The market is very afraid of getting burned twice after what happened with the May contract, where it plunged to settle at -$37, hence the spreading of the risk.





As the focus now slowly turns more and more towards the July contract, it is also going to be more painful for rollover positions. The contango now is over $7 today, with WTI June futures down by nearly 8% to $11.80 while WTI July futures are up 5% to $19.00.



