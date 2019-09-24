The market is tanking on turnaround Tuesday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

S&P 500 down 30 points

The talk of impeaching Trump is getting some of the blame for the accelerating market selloff. I'm not sure why. It takes a two-thirds majority in the House to impeach the President and almost half the members are Republicans. It's not even a remote possibility.

The House can make a big show of it and dig at the President and it will dominate 24-news channels. That could theoretically unhinge Trump but those are some big leaps from the present.

A more-convincing explanation is the technicals. The S&P 500 might be making a double top at 3027.
There are also the economic worries from earlier, which are much more legitimate:
  • Sept Consumer confidence at 125.1 compared to 134.2 prior
  • Sept Richmond Fed fell to -9 from +1
  • Hawkish comments from Trump on China at the UN

