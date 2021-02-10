The market looks to be more drawn towards event risk so far in trading today

US January CPI data and Fed chair Powell's speech in focus later today









Elsewhere, the bond market is also looking rather lackadaisical while equities are shrugging off the more tepid mood yesterday and holding slight gains to start the session.





It seems like the market is looking more towards US CPI data later to piece together some extra hints on the reflation narrative while broader market sentiment is resting on what Powell has to say later in the day.





On the latter, Powell is likely to reaffirm a similar message to what he has been preaching since January. As such, the market is going to get a reminder that the Fed put is still very much in play and I don't see how that is a bad thing for risk sentiment in general.

It is a quiet start to the European morning, with major currencies keeping little changed for the most part as the dollar stays more vulnerable on the week.