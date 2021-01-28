The market sands shift quickly as GME turns negative and dollar falls

Big shift in sentiment

Robinhood has taken some actions to limit new positions in GME options and that might have been the latest trigger for these market moves. There's also talk that they're limiting GME trading in general.







GME shares hit $513 premarket but just fell to $250 a short time ago in a swift move. The closed yesterday at $347 and are at $300 as of writing.





Even the bond market is now on the move with 10-year Treasury yields up 2.7 bps to 1.04%.







This is such an off-balance market. You can barely stake a claim into any kind of move and momentum is everything.





Beyond these latest moves, the greatest trade in the last 12 years has been to buy the dip and some of that is going on here.

