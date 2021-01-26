The meme-stock wars continue as GME jumps again

Chamath Palihapitiya into the frey

Early Facebook employee and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya jumped into the GameStop madness today, saying he was buying $115 calls of the company.





That put a target on that number and shares rallied to within a few cents of that from around $85 when he put out the tweet. It's now back to $100 and there have been several halts already today (after 9 of them yesterday).



There must be something going on with the former Facebook bros (and true crypto believers).





Some other heavily shorted stocks are also jumping today but it's all a sideshow for the big caps and the broader market.







After the bell today Microsoft reports but note that it's also flirting with an all-time high.







Here's a good dashboard for what they're talking about at WSB, if you're into that kind of thing.



