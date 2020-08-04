The Mexican peso is sending a warning signal

Are we listening to what the peso is saying?







USD/MXN is higher for a sixth day in a row, including strong moves in the past three. Generally, that's a sign of risk aversion but that hasn't been the story in the past week as US stocks have hit four-month highs.





What gives?







It's tough to put the pieces together at the moment because there is no coherent narrative in broader markets. Bond yields are falling but oil and other commodities are climbing. The peso, South African rand and Brazilian real are falling but the Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit and Chinese yuan are stronger.





Those are just a taste of the contradictions right now. How do they resolve? Well part of that will depend on Congress and more US stimulus but there is still great uncertainty about the virus overall.



Technically, USD/MXN is still within the recent range and that's going to be the area to watch. I'm inclined to sell anything close to the upper bound.

