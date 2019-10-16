Midnight has passed, EU & UK still discussing Brexit

Still awaiting any Brexit related news out of the European Union / UK meeting

Midnight (Brussels time) was flagged as the finish time, but talk goes on.





Stay tuned for any announcements!

---

Background is:

If negotiators can reach an agreement a draft text could be published on Wednesday

EU leaders meet at the European Council summit on Thursday when any agreement could be approved.



Still lots of maybes around this. Nothing is certain.





And then, of course, the UK parliament will vote on any agreement reached.











