The longer the better

US equities are at the best levels of the day with the S&P 500 now up 56 points to 3391. Not much of that is spilling over into FX but oil is also at the highs of the day at $40.25 in WTI.





Some of the meetings over stimulus have been very short but Mnuchin and Pelosi have now been talking for 50 minutes. You have to assume that's a good sign.