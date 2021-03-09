The momentum swings in tech stocks are insane
Tesla up 18%
This is a market that has no idea what it wants to do. One minute, it's cowering from higher yields, the next minute it's euphoric.
Shares of Tesla are up $110 today or 18% in a huge rebound after four days of heavy selling. The Nasdaq itself is up 4.1% in its best day since June.
It's like the market is doing an ode to year-ago markets and the insane swings we saw at this time last year when uncertainty around the pandemic was raging. One year ago today was the worst day for equities (at the time) in 12 years.