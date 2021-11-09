The mood music begins to shift in equities, again..
European indices inch higher while US futures pare early declinesEquities are starting to take a turn for the better again as we gear towards North American trading, following a bit more of a sluggish start to the day.
Major European indices are up around 0.1% to 0.2% with the French CAC 40 briefly clipping a record high of 7,067.50 on the session.
Elsewhere, US futures are also reflecting a better mood with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures now flat on the day while Nasdaq futures are up 0.2%.
