The mood music begins to shift in equities, again..

European indices inch higher while US futures pare early declines 

Equities are starting to take a turn for the better again as we gear towards North American trading, following a bit more of a sluggish start to the day.

Major European indices are up around 0.1% to 0.2% with the French CAC 40 briefly clipping a record high of 7,067.50 on the session.

Elsewhere, US futures are also reflecting a better mood with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures now flat on the day while Nasdaq futures are up 0.2%.

