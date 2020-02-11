The NASDAQ and S&P close at record levels

Give up most of gains. Dow ends unchanged

The NASDAQ and S&P index are closing at record levels. That is the good news. The bad news is the major indices are closing well off the highs for the day.





The final numbers are showing:



The S&P index is closing up 5.68 points or 0.17% at 3357.77. The high reached 3375.63. The low extended to 3352.72



The the NASDAQ index is closing up 10.552 points or 0.11% at 9638.94. The high reached 9714.738. The low extended to 9617.211

The Dow fell -0.48 points to 29276.34. The high reached 29415.39. The low extended to 29210.47. At the highs, the S&P index was up 0.70%, the NASDAQ index was up 0.90% and the Dow industrial average was up 0.47%.









European shares did close up higher with the German DAX and the Portuguese PSI 20 leading the way to the upside.