The NASDAQ composite index up over 2% on the day now
The beat goes on in the Nasdaq
The NASDAQ index has now moved to a new session high of 9460.203 and in the process is now up 2.0% on the day.
Tesla shares are up $125 or 16.03% to $904.88 as it continues its bitcoin like surge to the upside.
Other big gainers today:
The big losera on the huge day up include:
- Slack +10.11%
- Beyond Meat +5.78%
- Alibaba, +5.11%
- United Airlines, +4.77%
- Charles Schwab, +4.2%
- Tencent +4.0%
- Micron, +3.68%
- Delta Air Lines, +3.57%
- Microsoft, +3.37%
- Apple +3.3%
- Alphabet, -3.54% (revenues disappointed after the close yesterday)
- Chewy, -0.89%
- Northrop Grumman, -0.57% (they were downgraded yesterday)
- McDonald's, -0.08%