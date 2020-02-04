The NASDAQ composite index up over 2% on the day now

The beat goes on in the Nasdaq

The NASDAQ index has now moved to a new session high of 9460.203 and in the process is now up 2.0% on the day.





Tesla shares are up $125 or 16.03% to $904.88 as it continues its bitcoin like surge to the upside.







Other big gainers today:



Slack +10.11%

Beyond Meat +5.78%

Alibaba, +5.11%

United Airlines, +4.77%



Charles Schwab, +4.2%



Tencent +4.0%

Micron, +3.68%

Delta Air Lines, +3.57%



Microsoft, +3.37%



Apple +3.3%



Alphabet, -3.54% (revenues disappointed after the close yesterday)

Chewy, -0.89%

Northrop Grumman, -0.57% (they were downgraded yesterday)



McDonald's, -0.08%

The big losera on the huge day up include: