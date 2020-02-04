The NASDAQ composite index up over 2% on the day now

The beat goes on in the Nasdaq

The NASDAQ index has now moved to a new session high of 9460.203 and in the process is now up 2.0% on the day.  

Tesla shares are up $125 or 16.03% to $904.88 as it continues its bitcoin like surge to the upside.

Other big gainers today:
  • Slack +10.11%
  • Beyond Meat +5.78%
  • Alibaba, +5.11%
  • United Airlines, +4.77%
  • Charles Schwab, +4.2%
  • Tencent +4.0%
  • Micron, +3.68%
  • Delta Air Lines, +3.57%
  • Microsoft, +3.37%
  • Apple +3.3%
The big losera on the huge day up include:
  • Alphabet, -3.54% (revenues disappointed after the close yesterday)
  • Chewy, -0.89%
  • Northrop Grumman, -0.57% (they were downgraded yesterday)
  • McDonald's, -0.08%
