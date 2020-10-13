The Netherlands heads back into lockdown - says "No" to drugs (from 8pm - 7am)
A coronavirus surge has led to the introduction of a partial lockdown in the country.
ICYMI:
- all bars, cafes and restaurants to close (except for takeaway)
- sale of alcohol and cannabis will banned after 8pm
- masks compulsory in all indoor spaces by people aged over 13
- will last for an initial period of two weeks
Durch PM Rutte:
- "We are going into a partial lockdown. It hurts but it's the only way, we have to be stricter"
---
The reintroductions of lockdowns, partial or however you wish to describe them, is widespread. The latest vaccine/treatment news is unpromising:
- Eli Lilly COVID antibody trial paused due to potential safety concerns - report
- Coronavirus - Johnson and Johnson vaccine trial paused