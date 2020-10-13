The Netherlands heads back into lockdown - says "No" to drugs (from 8pm - 7am)

A coronavirus surge has led to the introduction of a partial lockdown in the country.

  • all bars, cafes and restaurants to close (except for takeaway)
  • sale of alcohol and cannabis will banned after 8pm 
  • masks compulsory in all indoor spaces by people aged over 13
  • will last for an initial period of two weeks
Durch PM Rutte:
  • "We are going into a partial lockdown. It hurts but it's the only way, we have to be stricter" 
The reintroductions of lockdowns, partial or however you wish to describe them, is widespread. The latest vaccine/treatment news is unpromising:


