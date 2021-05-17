Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
The major US indices close higher for the 2nd consecutive day
-
CFTC commitments of traders: USD shorts increase led by CAD longs
-
AUDUSD moves above 100/200 hour MA as risk on continues
-
The Nasdaq moves above the 50 hour. Now the 100 day MA is being approached
-
Gold trades back toward highs and looks to test swing high ceiling area
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Heads up for the RBA May monetary policy minutes due Tuesday 18 May 2021 - preview
-
ANZ forecast the RBNZ to start hiking the OCR in August 2022
-
People's Bank of China issue a 1 year MLF
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4307 (vs. Friday at 6.4525)
-
Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan: Committed to anchoring inflation/expectations at 2%