The new covid variant would be called Nu as the WHO schedules special meeting

Here we go again

As if calling it Nu wasn't confusing enough...

The WHO has called a special meeting about the variant for Friday and could declare it a variant of concern. If so it would be given the name Nu.

The UK and Israel have already banned flights from South Africa. Officials said it will take "a few weeks" to sort out what's happening with this variant. Markets aren't going to wait that long.





As they say, if you're going to panic, it's better to panic early.

