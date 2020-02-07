The news from the cruise ship moored in quarantine in Japan is awful - coronavirus cases aboard are soaring

The Diamond Princess is moored in the harbour at Yokohama, two days ago 10 people aboard test positive:

Yesterday the number doubled:

As I have just posted, the total overnight has now reached 61

This is a virulent disease.





It took a few minutes from my post for the news to filter out to the major forex wires, but they did get there in the end. For those managing risk, getting the news sooner rather than later is preferable.





AUD/JPY, a popular risk trade, too a knock and is stabilising a little now:















The ship in happier times:







