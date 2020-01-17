The news of 11 US troops injured in the Iranian missile attack on Jan 8 is getting wider circulation now

The post is here from earlier:

CNN is now picking this up.





You'll recall that US officials said after the attack (16 missiles fired at US interests in Iraq from Iran) that there had been no US casualties. US President Trump tweeted "All is well".





Can only assume he was briefed with incorrect intelligence. The idea the Commander-in-Chief glossed over troops with what appear to be traumatic brain injury to support the stock market is a sickening alternative.







