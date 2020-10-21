The next big stimulus question: Can it happen in the lame duck session?

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What happens between election night and inauguration?

Long-time Republican Senator Chuck Grassley was asked about the chances for a deal if Trump loses the Presidency in the lame duck session today and said:

"I think Democrats would want to wait until the new president is sworn in and do it then. And I think Republicans probably would say unless the economy would take a bad turn between now and let's say Dec 1 -- and there doesn't seem to be a sign that's going to happen ... we would say the economy is taking care of it."

The best chance for a deal in the lame duck would be if the current state-of-play remains: Trump with a Republican Senate and Democratic House.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt had a similar take. He said it's "now or never" on passing a stimulus deal.

"I think the lame duck is a really hard time to get much done," he told the Huffington Post.

It's a bit of a nightmare scenario that's shaping up for short-term economic prospects, especially if the virus kicks up. I think ultimately you might be able to get something small through to tide it over, but who knows how both sides feel after the votes are counted.

