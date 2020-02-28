The North American economic calendar includes US PCE and Canadian GDP
Canadian Q4 GDP coming up
Coronavirus is dominating financial markets but we will get a brief respite to focus on some economic data. The numbers are all from before any true fears about the outbreak but they will offer some insight into what had looked like a solid end to Q4 and start of the year.
It's a full slate at the bottom of the hour with:
- US PCE for Jan
- Canadian Q4 GDP (first reading)
- US advance goods trade balance
- US wholesale inventories
- Canada PPI
Later today we get:
- Chicago PMI (1445 GMT)
- U Mich sentiment (1500 GMT) - final reading
- Baker Hughes
On the speakers agenda:
- Bullard -- who hit the panic button on rate cuts during the ebola scare -- at 1415 GMT
- Cunliffe 1615 GMT
The WHO press conference at 1500 GMT is another spot to watch.