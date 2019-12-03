The North American economic calendar is bare today

Wards total vehicle sales for the month of November is the highlight





Other than that there is a 52 week auction in the US.





Things started to heat up again tomorrow in North America with:

ADP nonfarm employment change estimate (140k vs 125K last month)



Bank of Canada rate statement



US ISM nonmanufacturing PMI



weekly crude oil inventories

On Thursday there is:

Challenger job cuts



Canadian trade balance



US trade balance



Weekly unemployment claims



US factory orders

And finally on Friday, the markets will be treated with:

US employment report. Nonfarm payroll expected to rise by 190K versus 128K last month



Canada employment report. Employment change expected at 10K vs -1.8K



Preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment. 97.0 versus 96.8 last month

For today though, the markets will be following the lead from the equity and bond markets, as well as any comments from Trump/administration officials.



US stock futures are implying a -226 open in the Dow. The S&P index is down -20 points and the NASDAQ index is down -73 points. That despite a strong start to the holiday sales on Black Friday and cyber Monday. All major indices are near lows ahead of the official opening at 9:30 AM ET. ForexLive

You know is a quiet day when the Wards total vehicle sales for November is the only scheduled economic release. According to Bloomberg the estimate is for 16.9 million units versus 16.55 million units in October.