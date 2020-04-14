The number of potential coronavirus vaccines in development is now above 70

I posted earlier on two vaccines up for test in China:

But, these are just two of many. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there are 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally:
  • three are already already being tested in human trials
There are manufacturing contenders in the race:
  • Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics
  • Beijing Institute of Biotechnology
  • US' Moderna and Inovio Pharmaceuticals 
  • Pfizer and Sanofi also


