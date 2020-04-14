The number of potential coronavirus vaccines in development is now above 70

I posted earlier on two vaccines up for test in China:

But, these are just two of many. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there are 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally:

three are already already being tested in human trials

There are manufacturing contenders in the race:

Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics

Beijing Institute of Biotechnology

US' Moderna and Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer and Sanofi also










