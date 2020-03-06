The NY Fed Nowcast 1.71% vs 2.14% last week

A shift lower in the 1Q growth estimate from the NY Fed Nowcast model

The New York Fed Nowcast which models 1st quarter growth estimates, ha decline to 1.71% from 2.14% last week .

The biggest negative contributors came from:
  • ISM manufacturing PMI composite index -0.22%
  • ISM manufacturing employment index -0.16%
The largest contributor this week included:
  • value construction, +0.04%
  • all employees: nonfarm payroll +0.03%
The Atlanta Fed will release their estimate for GDP growth today as well. The last estimate on March 2 pegged growth at 2.7%.
