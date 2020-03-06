The NY Fed Nowcast 1.71% vs 2.14% last week

A shift lower in the 1Q growth estimate from the NY Fed Nowcast model

The New York Fed Nowcast which models 1st quarter growth estimates, ha decline to 1.71% from 2.14% last week .





The biggest negative contributors came from:

ISM manufacturing PMI composite index -0.22%

ISM manufacturing employment index -0.16% The largest contributor this week included:

value construction, +0.04%



all employees: nonfarm payroll +0.03%

