The NZD is the strongest, while the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The USD is mixed/down in early NA trading

The NZD is the strongest of the major currency pair and the JPY is the weakest as North American trading begins.  The USD is mixed to modestly lower.  Overall, the pairs are relatively scrunched together as trading is more up and down as US traders return from the Presidents Day holiday. 

The changes in ranges chart for the major pairs below are showing all the currency pairs within 23 pips of the unchanged level.  The GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD are all within 12 pips from being unchanged on the day.  The USD was lower earlier in the session vs a number of the pairs, but has retraced much of those losses as NA traders enter for the day.

The ranges and changes for the major currency pairs


In other markets:
  • Bitcoin has not traded above $50,000 for the 1st time ever, but has backed off to $49,371. That is still up around $1200 or 2.5%.
  • Spot gold is trading down -$8.20 or -0.44% $1810.80
  • Spot silver is trading down $0.18 of -0.66% at $27.43
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.17 or 0.27% of $59.63. The price traded as high as $60.33 earlier in the day
In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a higher opening as hopes for Covid reopening and the Fed/central banks on hold keeps the buyers in play
  • S&P index +18.5 points
  • Dow industrial average up 180 points
  • NASDAQ index +69 points
In the European equity markets the major indices are trading mixed 
  • German DAX, -0.1%
  • France's CAC, -0.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.3%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%
In the US debt market, yields are higher with the 30 year bond remaining above 2%. It currently trades at 2.049% +4.0 basis points after closing above the level yesterday. The 10 year yield is also higher at 1.243%, which is the highest level in over a year.

US yields are higher
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are higher with the UK yield near up 2.7 basis points.

