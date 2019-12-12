The offer to China was made a week ago (why that's a key detail and why the market doesn't like it)

Why haven't we heard from Beijing?

CNBC's Kayla Tausche just reported an interesting tidbit. She said the offer to China was made last week.





Trump has indicated that there isn't a deal yet -- even though they're working on one.







That begs the question: What has been China's response? You have to wonder if there has been one at all and that Trump's tweet today was perhaps imploring them to take what's on the table.









The key part of this tweet is Trump saying 'so do we', which is a shift from previous talk where he said China wanted a deal but he didn't.





Is he getting worried because he hasn't heard back from China and that he's now facing a deadline of his own making?





Equity markets certainly aren't as excited as they were a few hours ago and USD/JPY has dipped from the highs.







For what's next all we know is that Trump is meeting his economic team 'this afternoon'. It's 1 am in Beijing right now so I don't think anything is going to be forthcoming from that side until later Friday at the earliest.

