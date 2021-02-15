The oil price rise after the weekend - Mid East tensions cited

Reuters with the report ... and I have to admit I'm not really on board with this explanation, but, here goes:

Says Reuters:

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said late on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group toward the kingdom, state TV reported.

"An early spike in oil markets was triggered by the news," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.





I'm going with the explanation combining:

deep freeze in the US will be a bit of a supply hurdle in coming days

OPEC+ cutting back in the months ahead

stimulus in the US (Biden's fiscal package) potentially boosting demand

vaccines also boosting demand
















