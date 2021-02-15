The oil price rise after the weekend - Mid East tensions cited
Reuters with the report ... and I have to admit I'm not really on board with this explanation, but, here goes:
Says Reuters:
- The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said late on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group toward the kingdom, state TV reported.
- "An early spike in oil markets was triggered by the news," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
I'm going with the explanation combining:
- deep freeze in the US will be a bit of a supply hurdle in coming days
- OPEC+ cutting back in the months ahead
- stimulus in the US (Biden's fiscal package) potentially boosting demand
- vaccines also boosting demand