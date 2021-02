$60 Brent would be a big win for OPEC

WTI is above $57 and Brent is just shy of $60 as the rally in crude oil continues.





This is the sixth consecutive day of gains in Brent and a one-year high. It will be tougher from here though. $60 isn't just a big round number, it was also the February high.





This has been such an impressive move.