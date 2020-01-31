The OPEC-bounce in oil was sold hard

Oil bounce fades





The big risk for oil in the next few days is that Libya restarts production. A rebel general has shut down oil exports and that's taking more than 1 million barrels per day out of the market. If that comes back next week, then look out below because coronavirus risks aren't going away and more flights are being cancelled by the day.







Earlier today Russia announced that it was open to moving up the OPEC+ meeting to February and there is talk of a 500kbpd production cut. That pushed crude back to unchanged on the day but it's since crumbled back down to the lows and through the mid-Oct low of $51.38.









