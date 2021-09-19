The party has ended for the world's biggest real-estate boom

Over the weekend, Adam posted on:

The best thing I read this weekend on Evergrande Invention of its own .... errr .... currency? Invention of its own .... errr .... currency?

part of a deliberate China deleveraging that will be allowed to run its course via asset sales. We got a taste of that today with Evergrande offering to pay back investors via property.

Wall Street Journal now with its piece on China Evergrande Group that it's paying bills with unfinished apartments. (Journal may be gated)

And saying, thus: