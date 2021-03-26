The PCE report tops the US economic calendar

A trio of reports due at the bottom of the hour





Happy Friday. The fiasco in the Suez canal continues.





The market is in a better mood and USD/JPY is climbing higher. Yields could become a headwind for risk appetite but with 10s up 4 bps, that's not the case so far.





The bottom of the hour features the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the PCE deflator. It's expected up 1.6% y/y and 1.5% on the core. We also get personal income/spending numbers but the market is unlikely to key on those because of bad weather and because stimulus checks hit in March.





At the same time, the February advance goods trade balance data and wholesale inventories are due. Trade is a big headwinds for the US and that will continue in the months ahead.





The calendar is light after that with the 1400 GMT release of revisions to the March U Mich consumer sentiment survey as the only highlight.



