The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for ages 12 - 15 in the US next week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The New York Times reports on further progress in the US vaccination program.

  • FDA to approve its use for the 12 to 15 ages next week.  
  • NYT citing federal officials. 
Currently the vaccine available to those over the age of 16. 

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
I saw news earlier the US state of New Jersey is to offer a free beer (not to the above age group, of course) to people who get vaccinated. 

