The Phase 1 US-China trade deal. Please read the ingredients carefully before consuming.
Here is the as it happened on the trade deal:
Reuters have a bit of a recap up now of the details if you'd like to revisit:
The news firm note that Beijing has not yet released a version of the deal in Chinese. Scope for some volatility if there is not agreement.
Reuters also note on the 'currency agreement':
- The currency agreement contains pledges by China to refrain from competitive currency devaluations and to not target its exchange rate for a trade advantage - language that China has accepted for years as part of its commitments to the Group of 20 major economies.
Bolding mine. Farcical.