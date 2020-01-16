The Phase 1 US-China trade deal. Please read the ingredients carefully before consuming.

Here is the as it happened on the trade deal:

Reuters have a bit of a recap up now of the details if you'd like to revisit:
The news firm note that Beijing has not yet released a version of the deal in Chinese. Scope for some volatility if there is not agreement. 

Reuters also note on the 'currency agreement':
  • The currency agreement contains pledges by China to refrain from competitive currency devaluations and to not target its exchange rate for a trade advantage - language that China has accepted for years as part of its commitments to the Group of 20 major economies.
Bolding mine. Farcical.  


