The poor state of the jobs market that's translating to a boost for gold

RBC on the jobs data overnight from the US, where jobless claims, from a human perspective, remained dreadfully high. But for gold says RBC:

this will translate to more stimulus

and continued lower interest rates

both are 'very friendly for gold' (RBC comments to Bloomberg)





Bloomberg also report on flows into gold ETFs

add just under 350K troy ounces the prior trading session to their holdings

14th consecutive day of growth

YTD net purchases 14.8m ounces

gold holdings by ETFs +18% so far this year

Also note:

silver holdings added

platinum too, holdings increased the most in 12 months



