The poor state of the jobs market that's translating to a boost for gold
RBC on the jobs data overnight from the US, where jobless claims, from a human perspective, remained dreadfully high. But for gold says RBC:
- this will translate to more stimulus
- and continued lower interest rates
both are 'very friendly for gold' (RBC comments to Bloomberg)
Bloomberg also report on flows into gold ETFs
- add just under 350K troy ounces the prior trading session to their holdings
- 14th consecutive day of growth
- YTD net purchases 14.8m ounces
- gold holdings by ETFs +18% so far this year
Also note:
- silver holdings added
- platinum too, holdings increased the most in 12 months