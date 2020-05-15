The poor state of the jobs market that's translating to a boost for gold

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

RBC on the jobs data overnight from the US, where jobless claims, from a human perspective, remained dreadfully high. But for gold says RBC:

  • this will translate to more stimulus
  • and continued lower interest rates  
both are 'very friendly for gold' (RBC comments to Bloomberg) 

Bloomberg also report on flows into gold ETFs
  • add just under 350K troy ounces the prior trading session to their holdings
  • 14th consecutive day of growth
  • YTD net purchases 14.8m ounces
  • gold holdings by ETFs +18% so far this year 
Also note:
  • silver holdings added
  • platinum too, holdings increased the most in 12 months
gold
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose