The price action in stocks today shows just how much money is on the sidelines

Spectacular rally in stocks





Huge rallies in US stocks today, including a 4.5% rise in the Nasdaq are more of a sign about how much money is on the sidelines than the election.





I'm sympathetic to the idea that the market was worried about a capital gains hike or corporate tax hike but I think those were low-probabilities, given than even in a blue wave the Senate probably didn't have the votes.





Then you add in the lack of big stimulus spending and the ongoing drama around a disputed election and the news is neutral at best.





Instead what we're seeing is a combination of short covering and the massive amount of money on the sidelines. I'm of the opinion that the amount of money is almost unlimited even retail can borrow at 1.5% to buy stocks. For those with real money it's sub-1% or even sub-0.5%. With money that cheap it's almost insane not to be buying stocks.





Once some of the election fog clears, there will be waves and waves more.

