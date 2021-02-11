The prospect of a new commodity 'supercycle' has fired some imaginations
The news JP Morgan were out with a note on a 'supercycle' crossed yesterday and its only accelerated since.
JPM cite higher pricees for :
- agricultural products
- metals
- oil
saying that Commodities appear to have begun a new supercycle of years-long gains
JPM also says prices may also rise as an "unintended consequence" of moves to fight climate change (which might constrain oil supplies & boost demand for metals needed to build renewable energy infrastructure, batteries and electric vehicles)
---
Goldman Sachs and BoA are also on this, I'll post separately on these.