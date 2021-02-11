The prospect of a new commodity 'supercycle' has fired some imaginations

The news JP Morgan were out with a note on a 'supercycle' crossed yesterday and its only accelerated since.

JPM cite higher pricees for :

agricultural products

metals

oil

saying that Commodities appear to have begun a new supercycle of years-long gains





JPM also says prices may also rise as an "unintended consequence" of moves to fight climate change (which might constrain oil supplies & boost demand for metals needed to build renewable energy infrastructure, batteries and electric vehicles)







