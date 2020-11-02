The push and pull on copper

Copper vulnerable in the short term

The return to national lockdowns has been the catalyst for the recent stock sell off in Europe and beyond. This does leave Copper looking vulnerable to a correction in the near term as industrial demand should take a hit and reduce the demand for copper. The recent bull run in copper has been very strong and managed to easily brush off its original COVID-19 falls and make new ground:





The long term picture for copper remains good





The move to electric vehicles is now well under way. Copper stands to gain from the green tech, so it is hard to see copper prices keep falling without seeing dip buyers step back in.





Where and when might they return?



