The resistance just ahead for EUR/USD - lack of volatility helping it to hold … but …

Scanning some of the notes and noting this via ING:

EUR/USD got a modest boost from Trump's comments on interest rates

the pair did not test the 1.1100 resistance level

And, for Tuesday (US trade … but I suspect it'll persist during the Asian Wednesday here):

We expect EUR/USD … not breaching the 1.1100 level given the lack of data points and depressed / persistently falling implied volatility

Now for the 'but' …. technical from Commerz Bank:

EUR/USD …. Thursdays price action constituted a key day reversal …. we have seen a recovery to the 55 day ma at 1.1093

We will need to regain this for a viable retest of the 1.1180 recent high (favoured).

While capped by the 55 day ma, the market is regarded as under pressure and capable of extending the decline to the next Fibonacci support at 1.0943

Above 1.1180 will target the 1.1262 top of the channel and the 1.1359 200 week ma





I'm going to defer to the headlines … specifically US/China trade related. Good feels will give the EUR a boost, and the way its moving I expect at least something positive. Bad feels, though … back down we go. I'm sure this is not news to anyone.









