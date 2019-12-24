The Richmond Fed and a Us 5-year auction are the lone items on the calendar
Equity markets close early for Christmas Eve
Last year's market massacre on Christmas Eve isn't going to be repeated this year. Instead, the melt-up in US equities looks set to continue with futures pointing a couple points higher.
All the scheduled news of the day comes at 1500 GMT with the Richmond Fed and a 5-year Treasury note auction. The consensus on the Dec Richmond Fed is +1 and it's not without risks. Last week a soft Philly Fed sparked a quick drop in USD/JPY.
For more, see the economic calendar.