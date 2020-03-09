The rise in Italian and Greek yields is a red flag that will handcuff Europe

That puts Italy in a bind





Italian stock markets are down 10% today but that's not the scariest thing that's happening in Italy. Ten-year yields in the country are up 28 basis points today even as they fall in Germany, France and the US.





The divergence represents the market recognizing credit risk in Italy once again. The economy is undoubtedly back in recession now and government revenues are surely crumbling.





Perhaps more amazing than the jump in yields today is the absolute levels. Italy should never be able to borrow at 1.39%. I didn't think anyone who had a discretionary say in it was holding Italian bonds but evidently not because someone is selling.





It's the same story in Greece where 10-year yields are up 45 basis points today to 1.86%. That's from a mind-bending low of 0.92% in February.





The drop in yields puts Italy's government on notice that the market won't tolerate unlimited fiscal stimulus. That puts Rome in an impossible situation as coronavirus cases skyrocket.

