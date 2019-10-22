The risk mood encounters some softness to start the day

US 10-year yields down 3 bps to ~1.77% currently

Meanwhile, European stocks are also in the red currently and that is allowing for the likes of gold, yen and the dollar to gain some mild strength during the session.





US futures are also back down in negative territory now as it reverses earlier gains to be down by over 0.1% at the moment.





In the currencies space, USD/JPY is now near 108.50 with the aussie and kiwi also paring earlier gains on the day against the yen and the dollar.





If anything else, the contrast in the mood yesterday and today shows that markets are still relatively indecisive about the picture surrounding trade talks and any optimism may be fleeting amid caution still up in the air.



