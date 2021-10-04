The risk mood improves slightly ahead of European morning trade

US futures pare losses to flat levels on the day

But just be wary that the shifts in sentiment so far today have been rather fleeting so keep that in mind when navigating through the session ahead.





S&P 500 futures and Dow futures have pared losses in the past hour from being down 0.3% to flat levels on the day. Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures were down about 0.4% earlier but have trimmed that decline to roughly 0.2% at the moment.





It's early days and we'll get a better sense of things when European traders enter the fray but for now, things are looking a little wishy-washy to start the day.





In FX, AUD/USD is holding a slight advance around 0.7270 levels with buyers keeping near-term control still as they hold above the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7233-50:



