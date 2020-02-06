The risk party continues to rage on this week

The market is in a cheery mood ahead of European trading







A nice Valentine's Day present by China to the US is helping risk - which was already holding up on the day - extend gains as we look towards the European morning.





USD/JPY is continuing to knock on the door of the 110.00 level as we see Asian equities rally sharply with S&P 500 futures up by 0.6% currently. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are also higher across the curve, with 10-year yields up by 2.8 bps to 1.679%.





As the market continues to take the coronavirus outbreak in stride, the party doesn't look like it is coming to an end just yet in trading today. All that said, is the market being too complacent about the whole situation? Only time will tell.



