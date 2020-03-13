The run on toilet paper is a pure mania but it's an ominous sign of what's to come in poor countries

It doesn't make any sense





Everyone needs toilet paper, I get it.





But scenes like this make no sense. That's like six months of toilet paper right there and it's not an uncommon scene.





There is every reason to stock up with a month of supplies but there aren't the same signs of people loading up on canned goods, for instance. Certainly not at the same levels.





This is a genuine example of a mania and it's amplified by social media. When you see empty shelves of toilet paper, it triggers a psychological response regarding scarcity. Even though it's not the most-rational response, it's not entirely irrational either and it's not wasteful, because everyone needs it eventually.





In general, this is something that's stupid and maybe a bit funny. There are big lines at grocery stores everywhere but the inventory -- at least in North America -- is so overwhelming that no one is worried about running out of food.





What I fear is this kind of thing unfolding in parts of the world where there is food scarcity.





The wealthy world is very introspective at the moment and that's natural because the news and change is overwhelming right now. But this pandemic hitting the developing world and very poor countries is going to be awful.

