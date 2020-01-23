The shut down of Wuhan is an enormous event - the numbers are staggering

China is serious about containment efforts in Wuhan - the shutdown of all planes, trains and ferries begins at 10 a.m. local Thursday

Which is 0200GMT.





China's People's Daily (official Chinese Communist Party newspaper): "no people in Wuhan . . . will be allowed to leave the city."



The city is huge, 11 million people

Via WaPo:

Wuhan is a major transport hub for trains, planes and ships

27 million passengers traveled through Wuhan Tianhe International Airport last year

Direct flights from there include New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome and Moscow

one of the busiest airports for domestic aviation, sitting at the intersection of the Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Chengdu air corridors

number of flights in and out of the airport had been expected to increase from 600 to 800 a day during the Spring Festival

China Railway's Wuhan branch has been expecting almost 25 million passengers to travel through its three main stations this Spring Festival, with a daily peak of about 920,000 rail passengers







