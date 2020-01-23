The shut down of Wuhan is an enormous event - the numbers are staggering

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China is serious about containment efforts in Wuhan - the shutdown of all planes, trains and ferries begins at 10 a.m. local Thursday

Which is 0200GMT.

China's People's Daily (official Chinese Communist Party newspaper): "no people in Wuhan . . . will be allowed to leave the city."
  • The city is huge, 11 million people
Via WaPo:
  • Wuhan is a major transport hub for trains, planes and ships
  • 27 million passengers traveled through Wuhan Tianhe International Airport last year
  • Direct flights from there include New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome and Moscow
  • one of the busiest airports for domestic aviation, sitting at the intersection of the Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Chengdu air corridors
  • number of flights in and out of the airport had been expected to increase from 600 to 800 a day during the Spring Festival
  • China Railway's Wuhan branch has been expecting almost 25 million passengers to travel through its three main stations this Spring Festival, with a daily peak of about 920,000 rail passengers

China is serious about containment efforts in Wuhan - the shutdown of all planes, trains and ferries begins at 10 a.m. local Thursday
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose