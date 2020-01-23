The shut down of Wuhan is an enormous event - the numbers are staggering
China is serious about containment efforts in Wuhan - the shutdown of all planes, trains and ferries begins at 10 a.m. local Thursday
Which is 0200GMT.
China's People's Daily (official Chinese Communist Party newspaper): "no people in Wuhan . . . will be allowed to leave the city."
- The city is huge, 11 million people
Via WaPo:
- Wuhan is a major transport hub for trains, planes and ships
- 27 million passengers traveled through Wuhan Tianhe International Airport last year
- Direct flights from there include New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome and Moscow
- one of the busiest airports for domestic aviation, sitting at the intersection of the Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Chengdu air corridors
- number of flights in and out of the airport had been expected to increase from 600 to 800 a day during the Spring Festival
- China Railway's Wuhan branch has been expecting almost 25 million passengers to travel through its three main stations this Spring Festival, with a daily peak of about 920,000 rail passengers