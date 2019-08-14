The softer risk mood today starts to gather more pace

Where has all the optimism gone?

S&P 500 futures -0.5%

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.9%

US 10-year yields down 5.1 bps to 1.652%

Gold down 0.1% to $1,500.50

Oil down 1.3% to $56.36

Markets are starting to turn their backs on yesterday's move as equities are falling and bonds are rising once again. In turn, this is keeping the yen and franc more poised on the session while the aussie and kiwi are brought down to session lows currently.





Of note, gold is a bit of an exception but that owes to price being unable to breach above the 100-hour moving average still as noted earlier here





Otherwise, markets are starting to look a bit more sour following the upbeat tone in overnight trading. Let's see if US traders will reaffirm current sentiment in trading later on and if we'll get any more surprises from Trump.



