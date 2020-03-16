The S&P 500 ETF is trading down 11%

This is going to be a bloodbath

Everything is getting dumped at the moment. It's wholesale liquidation in everything and a rush into cash. For emerging markets especially, there will be a rush into US dollars. Gold is not holding up as a safe haven.





US stock futures are down 11% at 240.35 compared to 270.2 at the close and Thursday's low of 247.68.





Trump sending out an autographed copy of Friday's stock market rally was the clearest sell signal in history. Markets humble everyone in time.



What scares me is that on Saturday he might start talking 5 times a day.

What scares me is that on Saturday he might start talking 5 times a day.







