The S&P 500 is having another look at the weekly low

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The bounce after the European close fades

There was a nice bounce after Europe logged off but it's faded in the last 40 minutes.

The S&P 500 is now retesting the lows of the day. It's a pivotal moment here for risk assets into the weekend.
That said, even if we get a terrible close does that really make a difference for Monday's trade?

Even if something goes wrong at Evergrande, there are PBOC and Fed decision coming Wednesday that could reverse any negativity (or compound it for that matter).

